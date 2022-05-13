Dr. Curtis Hagenau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagenau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Hagenau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Curtis Hagenau, MD
Dr. Curtis Hagenau, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Hagenau's Office Locations
222 Medical Office Building222 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 255-2179
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed me on first visit. Very intuitive.
About Dr. Curtis Hagenau, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1669463568
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagenau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagenau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagenau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagenau has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagenau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagenau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagenau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagenau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagenau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.