See All Ophthalmologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Curtis Winkler, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Curtis Winkler, MD

Dr. Curtis Winkler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Winkler works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winkler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gilbert Office
    4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 830-0120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Treatment frequency



Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Winkler?

    Jan 11, 2022
    He is 5 STAR and magic when it comes to eye problems. He SAVED my sight. For that alone I would give him a 100 stars! Plus he has a great personality. Brilliant DR! Don't go anywhere else. I would wait for hours if needed to, just to see him. I respect him that much. And all his staff are amazing. I am grateful!
    Angela DiMaggio — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Curtis Winkler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841261864
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Affil Hosp
    Internship
    • Baylor
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winkler works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Winkler’s profile.

    Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

