Dr. Curtis Winkler, MD
Dr. Curtis Winkler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Gilbert Office4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 830-0120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
He is 5 STAR and magic when it comes to eye problems. He SAVED my sight. For that alone I would give him a 100 stars! Plus he has a great personality. Brilliant DR! Don't go anywhere else. I would wait for hours if needed to, just to see him. I respect him that much. And all his staff are amazing. I am grateful!
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841261864
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- Baylor
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
