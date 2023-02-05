Dr. Dana Siegel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Siegel, DPM
Dr. Dana Siegel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1855 Union Blvd Ste D, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 206-3106
-
2
Amb Medical Services PC1 Kings Hwy, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 348-4900
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I had surgery. He is so caring.
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1821099904
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
