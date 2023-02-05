Overview of Dr. Dana Siegel, DPM

Dr. Dana Siegel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.