Dr. Dane Salazar, MD
Dr. Dane Salazar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.
Loyola Center for Health at Maywood2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3834Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola Center for Health at Burr Ridge6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 216-3834Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Loyola Center for Health at Oakbrook Terrace1S260 Summit Ave Fl 1, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (888) 584-7888
Loyola Center for Cancer Care & Research at Palos Health South Campus15300 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (888) 584-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Preferred Network Access
- SelectHealth
- UniCare
- Union Health Service
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired nurse so have met & worked with many physicians over my 45 yr career. I can honestly say that Dr. Salazar, is among the elite in his profession. He is not only kind, but is genuinely concerned about helping you with whatever your orthopedic issue is. I first saw him 4 yrs ago for calcific tendonitis in my left arm which was causing a lot of pain. He treated it with one steroid injection & the condition resolved and never returned. (He did however tell me that it was a possibility though.) I have now seen him again in 2023 for bilateral rotator cuff tendinitis causing bad pain at night with an inability to sleep. I received bilateral steroid injections, a prescription strength NSAID & physical therapy for 6 weeks. My pain is completely gone & I have full range of motion. Sadly, many people suffer needlessly thinking they will automatically need surgery if they see a surgeon. If Dr. Salazar recommends surgery it is only because it is likely your best option.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801079652
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital System
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
