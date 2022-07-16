Overview of Dr. Daniel Berinstein, MD

Dr. Daniel Berinstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Berinstein works at Retina Group Of Washington in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.