Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Berinstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Fairfax8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (202) 331-1188
The Retina Group of Washington5454 Wisconsin Ave # 940, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 474-4679
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berinstein is truly an exceptional doctor--professional in his demeanor and conduct, knowledgable, meticulous, empathic. Although he is very busy, he takes the time to get to know his patients and I believe he really cares. He has saved my eyesight.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center|University Conn Health Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
