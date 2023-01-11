See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD

Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Churgin works at Phoenix Retina in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Churgin's Office Locations

    Cameron Ria LLC
    4045 E Union Hills Dr Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85050 (520) 790-8888
    Phoenix Retina Associates
    9185 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C104, Peoria, AZ 85381 (602) 368-3448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Hemorrhage
Macular Hole
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I was referred to Dr Churgin after going to my regular optometrist. I was amazed that after the referral I was seen by Dr. Churgin just a few hours later. I’d lost my vision in my right eye and my optometrist was unable to see the inside of my eye with his equipment. Dr. Churgin was wonderful, kind, sensitive to my fears, gentile, and took all the time necessary to answer any and all of my questions. Because of the nature of my diagnosis, I needed to pick up each of the injections he gave me on the day of my appointment and take with me to the office. He was so careful during my time in the office ensuring that plenty of time was taken so I would feel no pain. He was very good about recommending a doctor that he knew of prior to a move I was planning out of state and following up with my new doctor so I could receive the same level of care I received from him. For all of these reasons I enthusiastically give a five star rating to Dr. Churgin!
    Pat Miller — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1558629550
    Education & Certifications

    • Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst U Miami
    • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    • Univ of Arizona
    • Ophthalmology
