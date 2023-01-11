Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Churgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD
Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Churgin's Office Locations
-
1
Cameron Ria LLC4045 E Union Hills Dr Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (520) 790-8888
-
2
Phoenix Retina Associates9185 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C104, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 368-3448
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Churgin after going to my regular optometrist. I was amazed that after the referral I was seen by Dr. Churgin just a few hours later. I’d lost my vision in my right eye and my optometrist was unable to see the inside of my eye with his equipment. Dr. Churgin was wonderful, kind, sensitive to my fears, gentile, and took all the time necessary to answer any and all of my questions. Because of the nature of my diagnosis, I needed to pick up each of the injections he gave me on the day of my appointment and take with me to the office. He was so careful during my time in the office ensuring that plenty of time was taken so I would feel no pain. He was very good about recommending a doctor that he knew of prior to a move I was planning out of state and following up with my new doctor so I could receive the same level of care I received from him. For all of these reasons I enthusiastically give a five star rating to Dr. Churgin!
About Dr. Daniel Churgin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1558629550
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst U Miami
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Univ of Arizona
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Churgin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Churgin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Churgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Churgin has seen patients for Macular Hole, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Churgin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Churgin speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Churgin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Churgin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Churgin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Churgin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.