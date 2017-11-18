Overview of Dr. Daniel Garber, MD

Dr. Daniel Garber, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus.



Dr. Garber works at Carolinas Sleep Specialists, PA in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.