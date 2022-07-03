Overview of Dr. Daniel Oakes, MD

Dr. Daniel Oakes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Oakes works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.