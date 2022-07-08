See All General Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Rochester Hills, MI
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD

Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Sullivan works at Rochester General Surgery in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester General Surgery Plc.
    75 Barclay Cir Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 566-4400
  2. 2
    Clarkston office
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 265, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 384-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 08, 2022
    The best Dr hands down. Made me feel at ease with my minor surgery. He took the time to make me feel at ease. I wasn’t nervous at all. Very skilled and friendly. I will recommend him to anyone who needs a general surgeon. The nurses were also so amazing and made me feel cared for and relaxed.
    Lynn Dukho — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750362000
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

