Dr. Daran Mason, MD
Dr. Daran Mason, MD
Overview
Dr. Daran Mason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Mason works at
Locations
-
1
North Okaloosa Physician Group - General Surgery550 Redstone Ave W Ste 410, Crestview, FL 32536
-
2
Springhill Center for Rehab Medicine3715 Dauphin St Ste 7B, Mobile, AL 36608
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- AllKids Health Insurance
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a fine surgeon. He literally saved my life on October 29, 2019. Forever grateful to him. I would recommend him to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had him do my three surgeries .
About Dr. Daran Mason, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558576439
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Florida
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
