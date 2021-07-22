See All General Surgeons in Crestview, FL
Dr. Daran Mason, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daran Mason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Dr. Mason works at North Okaloosa Physician Group Surgical Specialist, Crestview FL in Crestview, FL with other offices in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    North Okaloosa Physician Group - General Surgery
    550 Redstone Ave W Ste 410, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 306-2188
  2. 2
    Springhill Center for Rehab Medicine
    3715 Dauphin St Ste 7B, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 340-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Okaloosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Cancer
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Injuries
Abdominal Mass
Abdominal Tumor
Abnormal Mammogram
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess
Accidental Injuries
Achalasia
Acute Abdominal Pain
Acute Abdominal Syndrome
Acute Appendicitis
Acute Cholecystitis
Acute Pancreatitis
Adenocarcinoma
Adhesions
Adhesive Capsulitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Airway Obstruction
All Lymphoma
Allergic Reaction
Anal Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Anorectal Abscess
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
Anorectal Disorders
Anorectal Lesion
Anorectal Polyp
Appendix Cancer
Appendix Disorders
Ascites
Autoimmune Diseases
Barrett's Esophagus
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Basal Type Breast Cancer
Bedsores
Benign Biliary Disease
Benign Breast Disorders
Benign Diseases of the Intestine
Benign Liver Tumor
Benign Skin Tumor
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Cancer
Bile Duct Disorders
Bile Duct Obstruction
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Cancer
Biliary Colic
Biliary Disorders
Biliary Drainage
Biliary Dyskinesia
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bowel Strangulation
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Breast Diseases
Breast Duct Papilloma
Breast Fibroadenoma
Breast Infections
Breast Lump
Breast Tumor
Breast, Unilateral Giant
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract
Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Mass
Cholecystitis
Choledochal Cyst
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Appendicitis
Chronic Constipation
Chronic Pancreatitis
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain
Colitis
Colitis-Like Hematochezia
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Mass
Colon Polyp
Colon Stricture
Colonic Diverticulosis
Colonic Volvulus
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cryotherapy for Warts
Cushing's Syndrome
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Cyst
Dermatitis
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital
Diarrhea
Distal Colorectal Cancer
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers
Diverticular Diseases
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis of the Ileum
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Cancer
Enterocutaneous Fistula
Epidermoid Carcinoma
Epigastric Pain
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Facial Laceration
Facial Skin Cancer
Failure to Thrive
Familial Colorectal Cancer
Fecal Incontinence
Fibrocystic Breast Disease
Fistula
Flank Pain
Foot Conditions
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallbladder Infections
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrointestinal Malformation
Gastrointestinal Perforation
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Granuloma of Skin
Gynecologic Cancer
Heartburn
Hematochezia
Hemochromatosis
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hydrocele
Hydrocele (Pediatric)
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Ileostomy Status
Ileus
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory Breast Cancer
Ingrown Nail
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Cancer
Intestinal Fistula
Intra-Abdominal Mass
Intussusception
Invasive Breast Cancer
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Laceration
Large Bowel Obstruction
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngeal Carcinoma
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Leg Ulcer
Lipomas
Liver Abscess
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS)
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
Lymphoma of the Breast
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Breast Tumor
Malignant Diseases of the Intestine

Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melena Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Necrosis Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Enterocolitis Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors (Functioning Tumor) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perforation Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneum Disorders Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seroma Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
Sigmoid Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Bites Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Spleen Injuries Chevron Icon
Spleen Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Suspicious Lump Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Perforation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AllKids Health Insurance
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2021
    He is a fine surgeon. He literally saved my life on October 29, 2019. Forever grateful to him. I would recommend him to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had him do my three surgeries .
    Paula Barto — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Daran Mason, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558576439
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daran Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.