Dr. Darashana Punglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darashana Punglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darashana Punglia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Punglia works at
Locations
-
1
West Ann Arbor Health Center380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (888) 229-7408
-
2
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 229-7408
-
3
Dermatology Associates325 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (888) 229-7408
-
4
Northville Health Center39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (734) 936-9250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Punglia?
About Dr. Darashana Punglia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952423170
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punglia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Punglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punglia works at
Dr. Punglia has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Punglia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.