Overview of Dr. David Borenstein, MD

Dr. David Borenstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Borenstein works at MAXIM ReGen in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

