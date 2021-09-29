Dr. David Friedel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Friedel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Friedel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2066
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Awesome bedside manner and kind and caring
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285603878
- Temple University Hospital
- Maimonides Med Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Friedel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedel has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedel speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedel.
