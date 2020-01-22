Dr. David Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Levin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Nephrology Associates870 Palisade Ave Ste 202, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 904-3053
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Levin has been my pcp for approximately 25+ years. He is an excellent , knowledgeable , and caring doctor. In the past some of his staff weren't too friendly but recently I have had a very positive experience with his staff. Very helpful and friendly.
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1326015199
- Einstein
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levin speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
