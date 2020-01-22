Overview of Dr. David Levin, MD

Dr. David Levin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neprology in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.