Dr. David Poll, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (7)
Overview

Dr. David Poll, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Poll works at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Oncology Hematology Association Lab
    230 W Washington Sq Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-5064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Poll, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Poll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poll has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Poll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

