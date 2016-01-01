Dr. Poll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Poll, MD
Dr. David Poll, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Oncology Hematology Association Lab230 W Washington Sq Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-5064
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- English
- University of Pennsylvania
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Poll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poll has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Poll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.