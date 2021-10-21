See All Cardiologists in Plano, TX
Dr. David Prewitt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Prewitt, MD

Cardiology
2.3 (23)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Prewitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Prewitt works at Legacy Heart Center in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX, Frisco, TX and Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Syncope and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Heart Center
    6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 326-3400
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White the Heart Group-mckinney
    5236 W University Dr Ste 4100, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-6300
  3. 3
    Baylor Scott and White Legacy Heart Center
    9990 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-6300
  4. 4
    Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Garland
    7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 205, Garland, TX 75044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Syncope
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Syncope
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prewitt?

    Oct 21, 2021
    I saw Dr. Prewitt following an abnormal EKG during pre-op for lumbar surgery. He performed another EKG (also abnormal) and a Cardio PET Stress Test (also abnormal). Dr. Prewitt had requested rush procedure on this very heavily scheduled and utilized machine in order that I might meet the deadline for the back surgery scheduled two days later. Referred to Heart Hospital for angiogram by Dr. Sayfo, of the same practice. Results indicated arterial blockage requiring quadruple bypass by Dr. Justin Schaeffer at BSW Legacy Heart Hospital Plano. Outstanding results, treatment and care during four day hospitalization. Two years of followup care by Dr. Prewitt and his staff at BSW Legacy Heart Center Plano. Dr. Prewitt is professional, caring and compassionate. He seeks my input and explains treatment guidelines and answers any questions. I was fortunate that I did not experience a cardio event or any symptoms as a result of the severe blockage prior to the discovery by Dr. Prewitt.
    Jimmy Holland — Oct 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Prewitt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Prewitt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prewitt to family and friends

    Dr. Prewitt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prewitt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Prewitt, MD.

    About Dr. David Prewitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871580316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prewitt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Syncope and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Prewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Prewitt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.