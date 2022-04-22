Dr. David Seidl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Seidl, MD
Overview
Dr. David Seidl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Locations
Hospice Compassus-joplin2216 E 32nd St Ste 201, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 222-3434
Samuel R Carter M.d.1020 McIntosh Cir Ste 203, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 781-0224
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was diagnosed with Crohn's about 4 years ago. The medication he was put on didn't seem to work and he ended up in the hospital because of a flare up earlier this year. He was referred to Dr. Seidl and we are so happy with how the appointment went! He and his Nurse Practitioner were very direct with answering our questions and addressing our concerns. We're finally learning how to manage this condition after 4 years. Thank you, Dr. Seidl!
About Dr. David Seidl, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1578509527
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidl works at
Dr. Seidl has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.