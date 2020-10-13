Overview of Dr. David Straus, MD

Dr. David Straus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Marquette University.



Dr. Straus works at MEMORIAL INFECTIOUS DISEASE GROUP in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.