Dr. David Straus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Straus, MD
Dr. David Straus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Marquette University.
Dr. Straus works at
Dr. Straus' Office Locations
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Strauss for 3 years now for the same condition, and he has always kept me educated on where my condition stands and helped reassure me in the beginning. He does not rush to treatment if it is not necessary.
About Dr. David Straus, MD
- Hematology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1285605998
Education & Certifications
- Marquette University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Straus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Straus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Straus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Straus works at
Dr. Straus has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Straus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Straus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straus.
