Dr. David Wolfsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wolfsohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wolfsohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Wolfsohn works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants PC800 Boston Post Rd Ste 201, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 777-0304
-
2
Ct Gastroenterology Consultants PC40 Temple St Ste 4A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 777-0304
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfsohn?
Very good doctor. He listens to your concerns. He is well regarded in his area of practice. Highly recommend.
About Dr. David Wolfsohn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073653705
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfsohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfsohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfsohn works at
Dr. Wolfsohn has seen patients for Diarrhea, Vomiting Disorders and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfsohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfsohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.