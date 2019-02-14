Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karahalios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD
Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Karahalios works at
Dr. Karahalios' Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Neurosurgery3551 Highland Ave Ste 200, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (844) 376-3876
-
2
Advocate Medical Group Neurosurgery3825 Highland Ave Ste 306, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 929-0632
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karahalios?
Twice Dr. "K" has given me my life back. The first time was lumbar surgery in 2005 in Indianapolis. After a failed surgery by another doctor Dr. "K" went in and totally fixed me. The second time was in Good Samaritan Hospital in 2017. Had a really serious problem in the cervical section of my neck. Of course, I found Dr. "K" and he did the surgery. It was a very involved fusion and was a difficult recovery, but he got me through and I am doing fine. If you question his ability, DO NOT!
About Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245205210
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karahalios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karahalios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karahalios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karahalios works at
Dr. Karahalios has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karahalios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Karahalios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karahalios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karahalios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karahalios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.