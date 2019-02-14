Overview of Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD

Dr. Dean Karahalios, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Karahalios works at Advocate Medical Group Neurosurgery in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.