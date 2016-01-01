Dr. Deborah Gofreed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gofreed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Gofreed, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Gofreed, MD
Dr. Deborah Gofreed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Gofreed works at
Dr. Gofreed's Office Locations
Virginia Heart1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 750, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 243-6700Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Virginia Heart2901 Telestar Ct Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 524-7202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Gofreed, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1982792420
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
