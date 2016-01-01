Overview of Dr. Deborah Gofreed, MD

Dr. Deborah Gofreed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Gofreed works at Virginia Heart in Arlington, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.