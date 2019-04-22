Overview

Dr. Debra Margulies, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Margulies works at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.