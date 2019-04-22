Dr. Debra Margulies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margulies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Margulies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Margulies, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Margulies works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group95 Madison Ave Ste B00, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 775-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margulies?
Dr. Margulies is always on time, very thorough, and takes the time to explain options clearly if there is an issue.
About Dr. Debra Margulies, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1134177918
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margulies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margulies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margulies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margulies works at
Dr. Margulies has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margulies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Margulies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margulies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margulies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margulies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.