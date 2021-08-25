Overview

Dr. Deirdre Washington, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toluca Lake, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Washington works at Washington & Associates in Toluca Lake, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cancer Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.