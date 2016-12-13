Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD
Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
-
1
Affiliated Ophthalmologists of Scottsdale Ltd.7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 949-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
Dr Cooper has a terrific personality that accompanies his outstanding ability as a physician. I have been seeing Dr Cooper since the late 1980's, and would not see anyone else. Yes, he does have office cats, and I'm a dog person, but to me, it demonstrates his compassion for animals because he saved these cats from a horrible life. Always look forward to my annual checkup with Dr Cooper. His skills and personality make for a fun visit.
About Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1306981998
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.