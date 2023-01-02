Dr. Dennis Reiter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Reiter, DO
Dr. Dennis Reiter, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Visione 360, Eye & Cosmetic Institute400 Executive Center Blvd, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-3937
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Reiter?
People give reviews about the most insignificant things. I was sadly surprised the stars this awesome doctor has. In one of the most scariest moments I had in years, taking me in to get my eyelid surgery...oh my goodness, for some reason I was so scared, It turns out I didn't want to leave the operating room. He and his staff made me it such an awesome experience. You don't give this kind if doctor and staff a bad review because sometimes things happen...just like in YOUR life. There is nothing perfect, as long as humans are involved something always will BUT not with those hands when it really matters and THAT my friend, at the end of the day is what matters the most. Raise my glass for you doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1669475109
- Talmadge Eye
- Doctors Hosp North-Core, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Hadassah Univ Hosp
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiter speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiter.
