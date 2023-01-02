See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Dennis Reiter, DO

Ophthalmology
3.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dennis Reiter, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Reiter works at Visione360, PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Visione 360, Eye & Cosmetic Institute
    400 Executive Center Blvd, El Paso, TX 79902 (915) 532-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Jan 02, 2023
    People give reviews about the most insignificant things. I was sadly surprised the stars this awesome doctor has. In one of the most scariest moments I had in years, taking me in to get my eyelid surgery...oh my goodness, for some reason I was so scared, It turns out I didn't want to leave the operating room. He and his staff made me it such an awesome experience. You don't give this kind if doctor and staff a bad review because sometimes things happen...just like in YOUR life. There is nothing perfect, as long as humans are involved something always will BUT not with those hands when it really matters and THAT my friend, at the end of the day is what matters the most. Raise my glass for you doctor.
    Mrs. Rosenthal — Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Dennis Reiter, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1669475109
    Education & Certifications

    • Talmadge Eye
    • Doctors Hosp North-Core, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    • Hadassah Univ Hosp
    • Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
