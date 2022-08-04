Overview of Dr. Derek Duke, MD

Dr. Derek Duke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Duke works at The Spine and Brain Institute in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.