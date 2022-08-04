Dr. Derek Duke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Duke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Derek Duke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
The Spine and Brain Institute861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 896-0940
- 2 8965 S Eastern Ave Ste 360C, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 896-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Duke was able to relieve me of all my nerve pain in my back when other Nuro surgeons in the valley were not able to. He took the time to read my MRI and sit with me and help me understand what was going on so that I can make a definitive decision regarding surgery. I will be forever thankful to him and his staff.
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619934916
- Mayo Graduate School
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Kansas University School of Medicine
Dr. Duke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duke has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duke speaks Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.
