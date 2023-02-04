Overview of Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD

Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kunimoto works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Mesa in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.