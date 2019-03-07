Dr. Demesmin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Didier Demesmin, MD
Overview
Dr. Didier Demesmin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
University Pain Medicine Center59 Veronica Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 873-6868
University Pain Medicine Center33 Clyde Rd Ste 105-106, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 873-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor
About Dr. Didier Demesmin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336170216
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center (New York)
- New York Medical College/St Vincents Hospital and Medical Center-New York (New York)
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demesmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demesmin speaks French.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Demesmin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demesmin.
