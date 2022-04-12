Dr. Dina Titova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Titova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Titova, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Bashkirskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Titova's Office Locations
MultiCare Auburn Medical Center202 N Division St Ste 400, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 459-6715Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr Fl 2, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 985-6490
Lakewood11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 100, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 985-6490
Cedar Medical Center1901 S Cedar St Ste 201, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 459-6715
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent rheumatologist. She always spends as much time as she needs during appointments and doesn’t rush through.
About Dr. Dina Titova, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- St. Vincent Hospital
- Bashkirskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Titova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Titova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Titova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Titova has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Titova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Titova speaks Russian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Titova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Titova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Titova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Titova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.