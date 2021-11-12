Overview of Dr. Dinesh Edem, MD

Dr. Dinesh Edem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health Frankfort and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Edem works at Iu Health Arnett - 2600 Ferry Street in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.