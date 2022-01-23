Overview

Dr. Dino Ferrante, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Ferrante works at The Center For Colon & Digestive Disease in Madison, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.