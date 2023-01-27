Dr. Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel-Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Patel-Donnelly's Office Locations
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5390
Virginia Cancer Specialists3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 208-3155Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Binghamton University
Dr. Patel-Donnelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel-Donnelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel-Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel-Donnelly has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel-Donnelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel-Donnelly speaks Gujarati.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel-Donnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel-Donnelly.
