Dr. Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Patel-Donnelly works at Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.