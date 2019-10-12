Dr. Donald Peterson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Peterson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Donald Peterson, DPM
Dr. Donald Peterson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
Owen Mccrudden Dpm PC8029 Jericho Tpke, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office greeter is rude and unhelpful. He should replace her
About Dr. Donald Peterson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
