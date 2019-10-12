Overview of Dr. Donald Peterson, DPM

Dr. Donald Peterson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Peterson works at Woodbury Foot Care Center in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.