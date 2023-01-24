Overview of Dr. Donald Seyfried, MD

Dr. Donald Seyfried, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Seyfried works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.