Dr. Donald Seyfried, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Seyfried, MD
Dr. Donald Seyfried, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Seyfried's Office Locations
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-2839MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 246-6000Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always pleasant
About Dr. Donald Seyfried, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Seyfried has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Seyfried. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seyfried.
