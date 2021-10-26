Overview

Dr. Dong Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.