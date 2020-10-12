Dr. Douglas Dickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Dickson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
UNT Bone and Joint800 5th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 735-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-3369
UTSW Comprehensive Spine Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
i had back surgery on wednesday and i’m doing fine he i very good i would recommend him any time thanks for your help
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093918245
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
