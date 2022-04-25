Overview of Dr. Douglas Frank, MD

Dr. Douglas Frank, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Frank works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Greenlawn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Thyroid Lobectomy and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.