Dr. Dov Shmukler, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dov Shmukler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Shmukler works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - 902 Quentin Road
    902 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 431-8936
  2. 2
    Brooklyn Heart Care
    202 Foster Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 431-8936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypertension
Heart Disease

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2021
    The best Doctor,whom I would really recommended to everyone,who really needed,Dr. Dov Shmukler extremely very professional,very attentive,never ever rushed,he is Super knowalegible ever,whenever you come for check up he is one of the doctor,who always try to analyze,no matter about what,medication,or so! But it would be better to get more doctors like Doctor Dov Shumkler Cardiology,with him especially I always feel secure,and sure that my life in his strong hands,he is talent,and he always keep everything under control to save our lives! Thank you so much dear Doctor,for your incredible the best!
    Marina Sinitskaya — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Dov Shmukler, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1982653812
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • NYU
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dov Shmukler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shmukler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shmukler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shmukler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shmukler works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shmukler’s profile.

    Dr. Shmukler has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shmukler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shmukler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shmukler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shmukler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shmukler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

