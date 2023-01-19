See All Gastroenterologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Eddie Irions, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (116)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eddie Irions, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.

Dr. Irions works at Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Indigestion and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Locations

    Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC
    1962 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 (843) 722-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Indigestion
Constipation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • SelectHealth
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Irions is very easy to talk to about sensitive/embarrassing issues. I’m sure he’s heard it all before, but you don’t feel embarrassed speaking to him. He really LISTENS to you. You don’t feel rushed, and you leave feeling you were heard. He answers all your questions and explains them, so you understand and remember after your appointment. You don’t spend a long time waiting in the lobby, you are called before you finish completing your paperwork. He deserves 10 stars. If you are having GI issues this is the doctor you want to see!
    Terry — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Eddie Irions, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285885988
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Medical Education: E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
    • Gastroenterology
    Dr. Eddie Irions, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irions is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irions has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irions has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irions works at Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Irions’s profile.

    Dr. Irions has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Indigestion and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irions on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Irions. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irions.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irions, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irions appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

