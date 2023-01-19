Overview

Dr. Eddie Irions, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Irions works at Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Indigestion and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.