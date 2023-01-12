Overview of Dr. Edgar Ramirez, MD

Dr. Edgar Ramirez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Ramirez works at B3 Medical in Tampa, FL with other offices in Land O Lakes, FL, Wesley Chapel, FL and Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.