Dr. Edgar Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edgar Ramirez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and Tampa General Hospital.
Pain Institute of Tampa Bay Inc15303 Amberly Dr Ste A, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 712-5700
Florida Medical Clinic, Pain Management2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 103, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 712-5700
Florida Pain and Rehabilitation Associates Inc2818 Cypress Ridge Blvd Ste 100, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 712-5700
Elite Sports Massage and Rehab1868 Highland Oaks Blvd Ste B, Lutz, FL 33559 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am sure that Dr. Ramirez doesn’t think of me but I think of him every time I go for a run, ice skate, ride a bike or a horse pain free. My life was forever changed by him and I can’t thank him enough.
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of South Florida
- University of Florida
- Ponce School of Medicine
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
