Dr. Edward Flotte, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Flotte, MD

Dr. Edward Flotte, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Flotte works at Coastal Neurological Institute in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL and Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flotte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Neurological Institute
    3280 Dauphin St Bldg A, Mobile, AL 36606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 450-3700
  2. 2
    Coastal Neurologic Institute
    30762 STATE HIGHWAY 181, Daphne, AL 36527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 626-0732
  3. 3
    Gulf Health Hospitals Inc
    750 Morphy Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 928-2375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
  • Springhill Medical Center
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Excellent Practice, Excellent Doctor, Excellent Nurse Leslie; Dr Flotte operated on my C3-C 4 and I felt almost no post surgery discomfort, my neck is healing well, there are still occasional pains but I was advised of these by Dr. Flotte and his nurse so after 1 month I feel much better than prior to surgery. I cannot understand how are people complaining about this doctor, possibly did not follow his instructions. I totally recommend Dr. Flotte and this practice.
    OFT — Apr 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Edward Flotte, MD
    About Dr. Edward Flotte, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780673814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Flotte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flotte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flotte has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flotte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Flotte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flotte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

