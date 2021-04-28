Overview of Dr. Edward Flotte, MD

Dr. Edward Flotte, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Flotte works at Coastal Neurological Institute in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL and Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.