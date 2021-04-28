Dr. Edward Flotte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Flotte, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Flotte, MD
Dr. Edward Flotte, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Flotte works at
Dr. Flotte's Office Locations
Coastal Neurological Institute3280 Dauphin St Bldg A, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 450-3700
Coastal Neurologic Institute30762 STATE HIGHWAY 181, Daphne, AL 36527 Directions (251) 626-0732
Gulf Health Hospitals Inc750 Morphy Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-2375
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Practice, Excellent Doctor, Excellent Nurse Leslie; Dr Flotte operated on my C3-C 4 and I felt almost no post surgery discomfort, my neck is healing well, there are still occasional pains but I was advised of these by Dr. Flotte and his nurse so after 1 month I feel much better than prior to surgery. I cannot understand how are people complaining about this doctor, possibly did not follow his instructions. I totally recommend Dr. Flotte and this practice.
About Dr. Edward Flotte, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780673814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
