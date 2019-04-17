Dr. Healy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Healy, MD
Dr. Edward Healy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Jhcp Heart Care At Rockville15005 Shady Grove Rd Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 238-3760
Maryland Heart PC6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-5301
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a very positive experience w Dr. Healy. He’s attentive, genuinely interested & down to earth. I trust his opinions/judgment.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1700881927
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
