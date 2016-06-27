Dr. Edward Julie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Julie, MD
Dr. Edward Julie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Cardiology Center of North Jersey1030 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 778-3777
Valley Medical Group - CCNJ1900 Union Valley Rd Ste 301, Hewitt, NJ 07421 Directions (973) 778-3777
Valley Medical Group - CCNJ61 Beaverbrook Rd, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Directions (973) 778-3777
- Chilton Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Been going to Dr. Julie for 8 years. He is the only doctor I have who will take the time to explain things in details, answer any questions and spend whatever time he needs, despite the fact that he has a very busy practice. All that and he's a very nice guy as well - excellent bedside manner.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Julie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Julie has seen patients for Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Julie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Julie speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Julie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julie.
