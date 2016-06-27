Overview

Dr. Edward Julie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Julie works at Valley Medical Group in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Hewitt, NJ and Lincoln Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.