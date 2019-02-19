Overview of Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM

Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.