Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (18)
Map Pin Small Meadowbrook, PA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM

Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pellecchia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 105, Meadowbrook, PA 19046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 19, 2019
    Dr. Pellecchia is an excellent doctor! Two of my children (17 and 22) and myself had ingrown toenails corrected by him. He is very well skilled, patient and calming. He takes the time to explain everything and answer any questions. His staff is great too! We highly recommend Dr. Pellecchia!
    Mary in Southampton, PA — Feb 19, 2019
    About Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093755936
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Jersey Hlth Systems
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • St Bonaventure University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellecchia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pellecchia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pellecchia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pellecchia has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellecchia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellecchia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellecchia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellecchia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellecchia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

