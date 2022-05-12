Dr. Edwin Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Chan, MD
Dr. Edwin Chan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Edwin Chan, MD13640 39th Ave Ste 6GB, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 321-8246
-
2
North Queens Surgical Center4564 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 200, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 321-8246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
Dr. Chan and his team of receptionists were very kind at the time of my visit. The procedure performed on me was fairly quick, and Dr. Chan was able to answer the many questions I had. I definitely recommend him for ent problems!
About Dr. Edwin Chan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1982664611
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.