Overview of Dr. Edwin Chan, MD

Dr. Edwin Chan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Chan works at Dr. Edwin Chan, MD in Flushing, NY with other offices in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.