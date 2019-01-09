Overview of Dr. Edwin Roman, DPM

Dr. Edwin Roman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roman works at Jce Foot and Ankle Specialties LLC in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.