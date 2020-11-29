See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Eli Bryk, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (28)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eli Bryk, MD

Dr. Eli Bryk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bryk works at NewYork Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bryk's Office Locations

    NewYork Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
    170 William St Fl 8, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 312-5990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 29, 2020
    I have used Dr Bryk several times for various operations. I used him starting from Beth Israel Hospital, St Vincent’s and now Downtown Hospital. He is top in his field and highly recommend him
    Robert S — Nov 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Eli Bryk, MD
    About Dr. Eli Bryk, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245204098
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eli Bryk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryk works at NewYork Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bryk’s profile.

    Dr. Bryk has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

