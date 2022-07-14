Dr. Eli Garrard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Garrard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Emory Johns Creek Hospital6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-3350Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Garrard was great! He preformed my neck surgery and changed my life. He is patient and kind. Highly recommend!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Emory University School of Medicine
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Dr. Garrard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.