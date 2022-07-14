See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Johns Creek, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Eli Garrard, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eli Garrard, MD

Dr. Eli Garrard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

Dr. Garrard works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Johns Creek, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garrard's Office Locations

  1
    Emory Johns Creek Hospital
    6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 14, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Garrard was great! He preformed my neck surgery and changed my life. He is patient and kind. Highly recommend!
    Derrick Crisp — Jul 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eli Garrard, MD
    About Dr. Eli Garrard, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700142379
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eli Garrard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrard works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Johns Creek, GA. View the full address on Dr. Garrard’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

