Overview

Dr. Eli Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross Univeristy School Of Med|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Integra Functional Internal Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.