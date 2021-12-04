Dr. Ellis Christian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellis Christian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellis Christian, MD
Dr. Ellis Christian, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Christian's Office Locations
HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 407, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-9600Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christian has been my cardiologist for approximately three years. He is warm, concerned and compassionate. Unlike a lot of male doctors, Dr. Christian takes the time to listen, answer questions and doesn't rush out of the exam room after two minutes. Thank you Dr. C. for being what your name says!!
About Dr. Ellis Christian, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- Meharry Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christian has seen patients for Heart Disease and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.